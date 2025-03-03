Someday called 911, this time for doughnuts!

Advertisment

An emergency call to Moore Police Department took a different turn, but a good one, we promise. A toddler from Oklahoma, US, couldn't resist his craving for doughnuts; he was quick to make an SOS call.

Emergency Donuts: The Sequel

Bennett requested a donut emergency, and #MPD delivered! His smile and laughter said it all! Together we are #moorestrong. #ServiceBeforeSelf #donutsdonutsdonuts pic.twitter.com/h8gnvKv7Rb — Moore Police Dept. (@MoorePolice) February 28, 2025

Advertisment

‘911, it's an emergency... emergency doughnuts’

Amid laughs and giggles, the police department thought of making caller Bennett's day. Without further ado, they reached the child's residence with a box of doughnuts. For someone with a sweet tooth looking at the confectionery as an emergency, Bennett's reaction was quite apt, and his excitement was palpable. This overload of cuteness was all captured on camera, and the department took to their social media handle to share it.

Also read: ‘We got a pilot in the house’: Bizarre 911 call reveals details of events before F-35 crash

Advertisment

In the tweet, they wrote: Emergency Donuts: The Sequel

Bennett requested a donut emergency, and #MPD delivered! His smile and laughter said it all! Together we are #moorestrong. #ServiceBeforeSelf #donutsdonutsdonuts

While the cream and chocolate-glazed confectionery had the child jumping, his video brought a smile to many more. Happiness and kindness are contagious, they say; this video surely proved that.

Also read: Blue Ghost Landing: US firm's spacecraft second private lander on moon. Check out which was first

Soon after, microblogging site users stepped in to leave some comments. One said, "Super sweet moment in the midst of the chaos, you all have to deal with."

Another appreciated the department for acting on the emergency call. He wrote, "Your department is so awesome. Kudos to the 911 operator and the officers who supplied the emergency donuts."

Not everybody was happy, there were some who questioned too, "omg are u kidding. Going out of your way to reward misuse of 911 🙄"