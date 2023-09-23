‘We got a pilot in the house’: Bizarre 911 call reveals details of events before F-35 crash

In a bizarre 911 call made from a home in South Carolina by the military pilot, whose advanced fighter jet went missing temporarily over the weekend, can be heard making repeated requests for an ambulance, as per an audio recording released on Thursday (September 21) through the Associated Press. It was the same house where the pilot had landed safely after using a parachute.



In the four-minute recording, the bizarre circumstances in which three unidentified people were involved - a North Charleston resident who was explaining calmly how a pilot just landed in his backyard, the pilot who is worried about his F-35 jet and a puzzled dispatcher who is not being able to make sense of the conversation at all – have been recorded.



“We got a pilot in the house, and I guess he landed in my backyard, and we’re trying to see if we could get an ambulance to the house, please,” the resident stated.

The pilot, who confirmed that he was 47 years old, reported that he was feeling “ok” after landing from an estimated height of 2,000ft. He said that only his back was hurt. The resident said the pilot appeared fine.



“Ma’am, a military jet crashed. I’m the pilot. We need to get the rescue rolling. I’m not sure where the airplane is. It would have crash landed somewhere. I ejected,” said the pilot. Later in the telephone call, the pilot made another plea for medical help.



“Ma’am, I’m a pilot in a military aircraft, and I ejected. So I just rode a parachute down to the ground. Can you please send an ambulance?” the pilot stated. The pilot was described by the Marines as an experienced aviator who had decades of experience in the cockpit.

F-35 prompted pilot to eject over Charleston

On Sunday, the F-35 crashed after the pilot was prompted to eject over Charleston due to a malfunction and land in the residential backyard which was not far from Charleston International Airport.



The fighter jet which was reported to be at an altitude of only about 1,000ft (300 meters) by the Marine Corps continued flying for 60 miles (100 km) until it crashed in a rural area. In more than a day's time, the officials were able to locate the wreckage.

WATCH | US military's F-35 fighter jet flies without pilot after mid-air 'mishap'

The news agency also released a separate eight-minute dispatch call in which an unidentified official was heard explaining that they had “a pilot with his parachute” but no information was shared regarding his plane or the crash. He stated that “the pilot lost sight of it on his way down due to the weather”.

