Prajoyeeta Kashyap, the daughter of Assam's former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, was allegedly seen assaulting a driver with a slipper while hurling abuses at him, as per a video doing the rounds on social media. The clip that has gone viral on social media purportedly shows her abusing a man who can be seen kneeling on the ground in front of her.

Kashyap, as per reports, has claimed that the man used to verbally abuse her in inebriated condition.

The video, widely being shared on social media platforms like X, and Instagram, has led to people questioning if this behaviour was 'justified'.

Viral video

The viral video showing Prajoyeeta Kashyap assaulting the driver was filmed at the high-security MLA Hostel in Assam's Dispur.

It shows Kashyap hurling abuses at the man and hitting him with a slipper, while others watch.

Watch the viral video here:

Shocking visuals emerge allegedly, showing former #Assam CM @PrafullaKumarMahanta’s daughter allegedly assaulting a staff member with a chappal. Such behavior is unacceptable and must be condemned. Authorities should take swift action! #Assam #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/P2kg75Va7i — Afrida Hussain (@afridahussai) March 3, 2025

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

As the video gained traction, Kashyap defended her actions.

As per a PTI report, she alleged that the driver, who had been employed by their family for years, was a habitual drunk and had made inappropriate comments towards her.

"He is always drunk and passes comments on me. Everyone knows about it. We tried to make him understand and told him not to do so. But it crossed all limits when he started pounding on my door at our house today," she told the Indian news agency.

However, when questioned on why she hadn't filed a police complaint, Kashyap evaded a direct response, and instead claimed that in such cases, women are often blamed.

She also did not clarify whether the driver was a government employee or privately hired.

Who is Prajoyeeta Kashyap?

Kashyap is the daughter of former CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, the president of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). While Mahanta, is no longer a legislator, he along with his family continues to reside in the MLA hostel with his family.

He served as Assam's chief minister twice—from 1985 to 1990 and again from 1996 to 2001.

(With inputs from agencies)