A 22-year-old man from the west Indian state of Gujarat was jailed for 20 years for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, despite the DNA not matching with the foetus. The incident unfolded in Gujarat's Rajkot district where the court found the man guilty based on other evidence and the rape survivor's statement.

Advertisment

Also read: Pune bus rape case: Accused Dattatray Gade tried hanging himself thrice, rope broke everytime

The court also ordered an investigation against the investigating officer (IO) of the case for his failure to probe two other suspects in the case. They were the friends of the survivor, as alleged by her aunt in the complaint.

The aunt lodged a complaint in July 2024, alleging that the accused raped the teenage girl for over two years under the "pretence of romance" and she got pregnant after that.

Advertisment

Also read: Pune bus rape case: Dogs, drones and request for water, here's how police nabbed the accused

The girl testified that there were multiple rapes over two years. She has delivered a child.

Also read: Police arrest Pune bus rape case accused after major manhunt

Advertisment

"According to the court's order, I have entrusted ASP Simran Bharadwaj with the departmental inquiry against the IO of the case," Rajkot SP said.

" ... Even after receiving the DNA report, the IO did not record the statements of the girl or her relatives regarding the involvement of other suspects, and the testimony of the survivor can't be rejected only because the DNA report doesn't match," Additional public prosecutor Kartikey Parekh argued, Times of India (TOI) reported.

Also read: Pedophile predator travelled 240km to violently rape 12-year-old he met on Snapchat; Jailed for 7 years

"The prosecution succeeded in proving that the accused committed the crime under BNS Sections 376 (3), 376 (2) (n) and under Pocso," court declared.

WATCH: Swargate bus rape case accused nabbed from Pune's Shirur Tehsil

(With inputs from agencies)