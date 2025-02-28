A team of the Pune Crime Branch on Friday (Feb 28) has detained accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade in the horrific Pune bus rape case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smarthana Patil, Zone 2, Pune City Police, said that the accused was brought to the police station and has been formally arrested.

The 37-year-old accused was detained at around midnight in a village in Shirur Tehsil of the Pune district after a major manhunt.

A 26-year-old woman was raped inside a stationary state transport bus at the Swargate station, which is one of the largest bus depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The incident happened early morning between 5.45 am IST and 6:00 am IST when the victim was waiting to board a bus to her hometown in the Satara district.

The victim told the police that the accused started a discussion with her and addressed her as 'didi' (sister). He informed her that the bus to Satara had arrived at another platform.

He took her to an empty bus parked on the premises. The victim said she was hesitant to board the bus because the lights inside were not turned on, but the man persuaded her that it was the correct vehicle.

The accused, a history sheeter out on bail since 2019 for other crimes, followed her and raped her.

