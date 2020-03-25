WATCH | Support doctors, help administration, don't panic: Recovered coronavirus patient from India shares his story

One of the pilot patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in India has shared his journey of recovery with the world.

In a clip posted on Twitter, Amit Kapoor, said in his opening lines, “I’m one of the unluckiest persons in India who was one of the first people to be found positive for coronavirus” .

According to his monologue, he was kept in isolation for 14 days, and was given continuous treatment.

“I’m perfectly fine now after 14 days of isolation and treatment. Now I’m back at home. There is no problem, no issue”, he announced.

Also read: Heat kills coronavirus, after all!

Kapoor further goes on to explain the rationale behind the creation of this video. “I’m making this video not to tell you pseudo treatment or cures, but to simply give out the message: please, please, please don’t panic!”

Echoing the sentiment of health authorities worldwide, he urged the people to not panic and to go visit a nearby doctor if one experiences any symptoms. “If you have any symptoms, please go to the doctor, or go where coronavirus tests are being conducted in your area”, he said.

“We cannot afford to become the next Europe. If developed countries couldn’t tackle it, how will we?”, he said while pleading to the people to extend their support to emergency health workers.

Ringing the possibility of one testing positive, he optimistically said, “If you have any symptoms, please go to the doctor, or go where coronavirus tests are being conducted in your area. If it comes out positive, which I hope it doesn’t, please help the doctors and administration and do what they say.”

Also read: Has the original epicentre of coronavirus - Wuhan really recovered?

Cases of people with the virus evading medical treatment have surfaced in the country recently. Not explicitly referring to those, Kapoor said, “You can’t run away from the only ones capable of helping you”.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Panic, not precaution” formulae seems to have stuck with Kapoor, who said, “Today the treatment is free, if it gets to worse, then you might have to pay a lot of money for the same treatment at private hospitals”.

Listen to cured #coronavirus pateint Amit Kapoor. His story gives us all hope, positivity and sets an example of how we can fight back if we take precautions and follow instructions on social distancing and abide by lockdown. #CoronaIndia #IndiaFightsBack#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/daoeJPeQ0k — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) March 23, 2020 ×

“Listen to doctors, take care of your hygiene, wash your hands regularly. Sneeze and cough carefully. Maintain social distance, no to social gathering”, the recovered man reiterated.

With people panic-buying supplies in the time of rumour-mongering, Kapoor reached out and requested people not to panic. “It’s only for a small period, vaccine will arrive eventually. People are scared right now because there is no vaccine for this new virus”.

Also read: India under complete lockdown for three weeks, announces PM Modi

The novel coronavirus has a very fatality rate, but can kill people with underlying issues and with compromised immune systems.

“As you can see, I’m here and fine, it’s not that big a deal”, he asserted.

Kapoor ended the video by announcing, “Support doctors, support administration, don't panic!”

So far, India has over 500 active cases of coronavirus. The country has been placed on complete lockdown until March 31 to prevent spreading the virus.