Amid the speculation over a potential India-Pak war, a Pakistani diplomat in London was seen making a throat-slitting gesture while taking a placard of fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

During a peaceful protest by the members of Indian diaspora outside the Pakistan High Commision in London, a senior Pakistani army officer was caught on camera making a threatening gesture towards the protesters. The protesters were outside the commission on Friday (April 25) demonstrating against the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The Pakistani diplomat was caught making a throat-slitting gesture against the protesters.

Pakistani diplomat makes a threatening gesture to protesting Indian diaspora in London. https://t.co/bx8XYx0Dfh pic.twitter.com/58bjdsWnXf — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 26, 2025

He was seen holding a placard mocking the Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan in 2019. The diplomat has been identfied as Colonel Taimur Rahat, Pakistan Army and Air Advisor in the High Commission.

The portesters were outside the commission on Friday (April 25) demonstrating against the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. Over 500 people from Indian and Jewish communities in the UK participated in the demonstration against Pakistan. They were seen waving Indian flags and placards calling out Pakistan's support to terrorist organisations. Protesters were chanting slogans and calling out for justice and accountability for the attack.

Ceasefire violated- again

Meanwhile, multiple Pakistani Army posts opened unprovoked small arms fire across various sectors of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir during the night of April 25-26.

Indian forces stationed along the LoC responded appropriately using small arms. There were no reports of casualties on the Indian side.

According to Army officials, the Chief was briefed on the security situation along the LoC in Poonch-Rajouri districts and other areas South of the Pir Panjal mountain ranges.

