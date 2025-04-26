At least 26 innocent civilians were killed in a terror attack on Tuesday (April 22) at the Bisaran meadow in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian government replied robustly, stopping the Indus Water Treaty, downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, recalling the Indian officials from Islamabad and closing the Attari border functioning. The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, also addressed a public rally in Bihar, saying that India will identify, track and punish every terror outfit behind this 'henious' attack.

The impact of the Pahalgam terror attack is being seen on the cricket pitch as well.

There have been speculations that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could pen a letter to the ICC, such that India and Pakistan are not grouped together in one group in future international tournaments (such as World Cup and the Champions Trophy). A report by Cricbuzz, however, refuted the argument.

There is no big men's ICC event planned for this year. However, the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup is set to be hosted in India in September-October.

'We are not playing in India. This is clear'

Pakistan have qualified for the mega event and according to previous agreements, it will host its matches at a neutral venue. In the middle of all this, Pakistan women's cricket team opener Gull Feroza, who was a member of the team which played in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, made a shocking comment. "We know this much that we will play in Asian conditions and we are not playing in India. This is clear. Neither are we interested in playing in India," she was quoted saying to PakPassion.

"So, wherever it is played - hopefully in Sri Lanka or Dubai - those conditions are similar to the ones you get in Asia. The Qualifiers were at home, and the staff prepared tracks accordingly. Wherever the World Cup games are played, the conditions will be similar to those we have at home. So, our preparation will be according to that, and we are ready for that," she further added.

The BCCI has also made it absolutely clear that they will follow the government's guidelines regarding playing cricket with India.

Mr. Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said, “The cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam yesterday. On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this ghastly and cowardly act with strongest possible words, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls. In sharing their pain and grief, we stand hand in hand at this hour of tragedy.”

"We are with the victims and we condemn it. Whatever our government will say, we will do. We don't play with Pakistan in bilateral series because of the government stand. And we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals going forward. But when it comes to ICC event, we play due to ICC engagement. ICC is also aware whatever is happening they will to it (sic)," Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice-president, was quoted saying to Sports Tak.