Just days ater Shaili Singh made a strong jump of 6.45m to breach the Asian Athletics Championships qualification mark of 6.41m, the young sensation from Uttar Pradesh rewrote the history books on Friday (April 26).

Shaili broke a 23-year-old meet record held by her trainer and a veteran long jumper Anju Bobby George in the National Federation Cup Athletics at the Maharaja's College Ground in Ernakulam. The 21-year-old Shaili jumped 6.64m to eclipse Anju's 6.59 m meet record set in 2002.

Shaili produced a personal best of 6.76m in 2023. It was the second-best effort by an Indian woman, only behind Anju's long-standing National Record of 6.83m.

The occasion became even more memorable when Anju presented the gold medal to Shaili on the podium. “I always knew that she would break my record. This is a perfect anniversary gift for me. Now I’m waiting for Shaili to break my national record,” a delighted Anju said was quoted saying in an interview.

Anju also put up a congratulatory post for Shaili Singh on Instagram. She wrote, "Congratulations @shailising for creating a new Federation Cup record by breaking my long-standing 23-year-old record. You made us both proud. @afiindia_official @media.iccsai @yasministryindia."

“2028 LA Games is where my focus goes to.” She adds, “From now until 2028, I’ll strengthen myself. I won’t surrender this time. Not even to the slightest tiny mistake," she said while speaking to WION exclusively.