The Orlando Magic held off the defending champion Boston Celtics 95-93 to cut the deficit in their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series to 2-1 on Friday as the Milwaukee Bucks clawed back a game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks, who like the Magic had dropped the first two games of their series on the road, also turned the tables upon returning home for game three with a 117-101 victory over the Pacers.

The victories were crucial, with the Magic and Bucks both aware that no NBA team has come back from a 3-0 series deficit to win a playoff series.

Germany's Franz Wagner scored 32 points and handed out eight assists and Paolo Banchero added 29 points with six rebounds for the Magic in Orlando -- where the Celtics erased a 12-point fourth quarter deficit but were thwarted in the frantic final minutes.

Six-time All-Star Jayson Tatum scored 36 points for the Celtics, showing no sign of the wrist injury that caused him to miss game two -- his first missed post-season game since he came into the league in 2017.

Boston's Derrick White drove for a finger roll layup to tie it at 91-91 with 2:31 remaining. But Wagner made back-to-back baskets to put Orlando back in front, 95-91 with 1:26 to play.

Boston pulled within two on White's dunk with 28.1 seconds left but Orlando held on, the Celtics unable to score on a final inbounds attempt with three-tenths of a second left.

"High intensity," Banchero said of the final few possessions. "I love moments like these."

With Banchero leading the way, the Magic erased an early eight-point deficit to lead 31-27 after the opening period. But Boston used a 14-0 scoring run in the second quarter to regain the lead, Tatum delivering eight straight points in the spurt and Jaylen Brown capping the first half with a three-pointer that pushed Boston's lead to 59-49 at the break.

The Celtics couldn't press the advantage, however, the Magic producing a run of their own in a third quarter in which they out-scored the Celtics 24-11.

Boston had 21 turnovers leading to 26 Orlando points and they connected on just nine of their 27 three-point attempts. "It was just a great team effort," Banchero said. "We knew it was going to be a hell of a game at home. We wanted to get the win, have a chance to tie it up 2-2. We're excited for the opportunity."

In Milwaukee, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo and Gary Trent Jr. scored 37 points apiece for the Bucks.

A needed win

Trent drilled nine three-pointers on 12 attempts -- equalling the Bucks record for treys in a playoff game set by Ray Allen. "It's a testament to my hard work, a testament to my teammates finding me," Trent said. "It's a blessing -- we needed this win to continue to keep going."

Trent's performance helped the Bucks rally from a 10-point halftime deficit. They out-scored the Pacers 39-18 in the third quarter to take control, leading by as many as 20 in the fourth.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 28 points while Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points and 10 assists. Both the Bucks and Magic will try to level their series on Sunday. In the day's final game, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in game three of their Western Conference series, after the teams split the first two games in Los Angeles.

