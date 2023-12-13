Watch | Indian Parliament security breach: Brave MPs try to tackle intruder

In a major and shocking security breach that took place inside India's parliament, a man who was wearing a blue jacket suddenly jumped inside the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (Dec 13). The man was sitting in the visitor's gallery. The unprecedented actions of the man were recorded in the video which has now gone viral.

Later, the security personnel and the MPs apprehended the man along with his accomplice. In the video, the man was seen running around the Lok Sabha as the shocked members watched him and tried to make sense of the situation. The men were identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D. The breach took place even though security personnel were present in the galleries.

In the video, the MPs are seen trying to courageously get hold of the man. #WATCH | An unidentified man jumps from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion and the House was adjourned. pic.twitter.com/Fas1LQyaO4 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023 × As per the MPs who were present inside the Lok Sabha when the incident occurred, two men jumped from the gallery inside the house. As the MPs caught one of the men, he took out a canister from his shoes which released yellow smoke. However, the MPs and the security personnel both overpowered them.

A meeting of the floor leaders of different political parties was called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to discuss the security breach.

Entry of visitors in Parliament stopped

The entry of visitors inside the Lok was stopped for the time being on Wednesday (Dec 13) after the sudden and shocking security breach rattled the lower house of Parliament.

Watch: Security breach in Indian Parliament: Two people enter Lok Sabha, open smoke canisters; 4 held A report regarding the security breach, which took place in the presence of security staff, will be sought by the speaker. As per media reports, the intruders raised slogans - 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship won’t be accepted).

An Aadhaar card of an intruder was found by the security personnel which had a Lucknow address. Meanwhile, two protestors were also detained by the local police outside Parliament.