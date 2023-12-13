Major security breach inside Indian parliament, two enter Lok Sabha, hurl tear gas canisters

In what comes as a major security breach, the proceedings in the Indian parliament's lower house (Lok Sabha) were adjourned till 2 pm local time after two men entered the building and hurled tear gas canisters with the MPs and the speaker around.

The two have been caught by the police, according to initial reports. According to unconfirmed reports, the two persons were chanting slogans such as ‘tana shahi nahi chalegi’ (dictatorship won’t be accepted).

The incident brought back the haunted memories of 2001 when the parliament was attacked by terrorists. Incidentally, it was on this date 22 years ago that the attack took place.

BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was presiding over the House proceedings, said the two men jumped from the crowd gallery before taking out something from their shoes which led to the smoke.

"Security officials have nabbed them. The investigation is underway and we will get to know what was their objective and if they are connected to any organisation," said Agarwal.

Speaking to reporters outside the building, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought out by security personnel."

"The House was adjourned till 2 pm. This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in 2001."



Two people with tear gas canisters jumped into Lok Sabha well and opened it. House adjourned. Karti Chidambaram, another Congress MP said the canisters were emitting yellow smoke as one of the unidentified men attempted to make a dash towards the speaker's chair.

"They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on December 13, the day when Parliament was attacked in 2001," said Chidambaram.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kakoli Dastidar said, "I don't know, unknown people jumped from the gallery. More than one person. They started shouting slogans, and spraying some gas."

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay added: "It was a terrible experience. Nobody could guess what was their target and why were they doing this. We all left the House immediately, but it was a security lapse. How could they enter with instruments releasing smoke?"

Apart from the parliament, two protesters, a man and a woman were also detained by the police in front of Transport Bhawan where they were protesting using coloured smoke.

According to Delhi Police, the woman has been identified as Neelam while the man is one Amol Shinde, a resident of the Latur district in the western state of Maharashtra.

Pannun's threat

Notably, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside other heavyweight leaders paid tributes to those who laid down their lives in the 2001 terror attack on parliament amid tight security in the wake of a threat by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

In a video, Pannun had said he would respond to the Indian government by attacking the parliament on or before December 13. The parliament's winter session began last Monday (Dec 4) and is expected to continue till December 22.

The parliament resumed operations at 2 pm IST with Speaker Om Birla saying: "We will discuss the arrangements. Nobody can stop the house from running. I will call everyone one by one. Smoke has been investigated, nothing to worry for anyone."