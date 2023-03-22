WATCH | Doctors deliver baby amid strong earthquake tremors in Kashmir's Anantnag

Doctors at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district kept their nerve to deliver a baby through lower-segment cesarean section while an earthquake shook the Valley on Tuesday.

''Emergency LSCS (lower-segment cesarean section) was going on at SDH (Sub District Hospital) Bijbehara, Anantnag, during which strong tremors of earthquake were felt.

''Kudos to the staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly and thank god everything is alright,'' according to a tweet from the district's chief medical officer.

The tweet included a video that showed how the staff focused on the job while everything around them was shaking.

An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, shaking the valley so violently that residents in many areas rushed out of their homes in search of safety.

At least 13 people have reportedly died due to the quake. Nine were killed and 44 injured in northwest Pakistan, according to local media reports. Meanwhile, four people were killed and 50 injured in Afghanistan, a health ministry official there said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 156 km deep inside earth, according to India's National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake tremors were felt at 10:17 PM (Indian Standard Time or 4:17 PM, Greenwich Mean Time).