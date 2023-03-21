Strong earthquake jolts Afghanistan, Pakistan; tremors felt in India's capital
Delhi earthquake | Representative Photograph:(ANI)
Story highlights
Delhi earthquake: Strong earthquake tremors were felt in India's national capital on Tuesday late evening.
Strong earthquake tremors were felt in India's national capital and the national capital range surrounding it on Tuesday late evening. More details are awaited.
#earthquake in #delhi and across parts of Kashmir valley… (perhaps across Northern region of #india )— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) March 21, 2023
Hope there’s nothing worrisome… there is quite a lot of panic! pic.twitter.com/Y40TUwKFeK
This is a breaking story. More updates to be added soon.
