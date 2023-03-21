ugc_banner

Strong earthquake jolts Afghanistan, Pakistan; tremors felt in India's capital

New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Mar 21, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

Delhi earthquake | Representative Photograph:(ANI)

Delhi earthquake: Strong earthquake tremors were felt in India's national capital on Tuesday late evening. 

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in India's national capital and the national capital range surrounding it on Tuesday late evening. More details are awaited.

This is a breaking story. More updates to be added soon.

