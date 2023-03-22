Active militants in Kashmir Valley at 28, a record low

For the first time in three decades, the Jammu and Kashmir police claims that the number of terrorists in the valley has been brought down to 28. The security forces say only 28 local terrorists are active in Kashmir Valley, which is an all-time low since the start of insurgency.

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security agencies have successfully managed to bring down the terrorist numbers drastically across the Kashmir region. The insurgency started in the early 1990's and since then the numbers have always been in hundreds, and now the J-K Police has claimed that the number of active terrorists has been brought down to 28.

"I feel happy to inform you that the number of local active terrorists has come down to an all-time low at 28, and we will bring it further down in coming days. All those who have given shelter or support to terrorists in the past, action will be taken against them according to law,'' said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The Police, National Investigation Agency, State Investigation Agency have intensified the anti-terror operations across the Kashmir Valley to break the terror ecosystems.

In the last few weeks, hundreds of properties of terrorists and those harbouring terrorists have been seized by the security agencies. The houses which give shelter to terrorists have also been seized in hundreds in the past few months.

“Ecosystem of terrorists is being destroyed at every level. If an encounter took place in any residential house and the house owners were found harbouring terrorists, we would arrest and book them in UAPA, at the same time we would seize those properties. The number of such properties are going up as we initiate action in those encounter cases too which happened in the last five years" said ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Few months ago, the Police had said that the number of terrorists had come down to two digits only at 90. And now after joint action by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, paramilitary forces and central, state agencies like NIA, ED, SIA the terrorist numbers have been brought down to all time low at 28.

Besides neutralizing and arresting the active terrorists' forces have also succeeded in curbing the new recruitment of local terrorists, which has proven to help in bringing down the numbers.

