Watch | Airbus delivers first C295 transport aircraft to IAF 10 days ahead of schedule

Airbus Defence and Space has officially handed over the first of the 56 C295 transport aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF). This marks the commencement of the delivery phase of the project, valued at Rs 21,935 crores, which was finalised two years ago as part of India's broader efforts to modernize its air assets.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, accepted the aircraft at Airbus's production facility located in the southern Spanish city of Seville. "The delivery of the first aircraft has been ahead of schedule by 10 days," the IAF chief said in Spain after receiving keys of the C295 aircraft from Airbus.

Under the agreement, Airbus is set to provide the first 16 aircraft in a 'fly-away' condition from its assembly line in Seville by 2025. Subsequently, the remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India, as part of a collaborative industrial partnership between the two companies.

Milestone in military aircraft production

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 30, 2022, inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony for the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

This pioneering facility, the first of its kind in the private sector in India, is poised to manufacture C-295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain.

Notably, this represents a significant milestone as it marks the first instance of a private company in India undertaking the manufacturing of military aircraft. The comprehensive project carries a total cost of Rs 21,935 crore.

The Indian Air Force has chosen the C295 aircraft to replace its aging fleet of Avro-748 planes, which have been in service for over six decades. With 280 orders from 39 operators worldwide, the C295 is recognised as an unmatched aircraft in its weight and mission category.

Versatile capabilities of C-295

The C295 is renowned for its versatility and is employed for various purposes, including the tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, as well as logistics operations in areas that are inaccessible to heavier aircraft.

It can also perform airdrops of paratroops and supplies and serve in casualty or medical evacuation missions. Additionally, the aircraft is capable of special missions, disaster response, and maritime patrol duties.

Future plans

In May, the first C295 aircraft built for India successfully completed its maiden flight in Seville. The second aircraft is currently in the final assembly stage at the Seville facility, with delivery to the IAF scheduled for May next year.

Extensive training for six IAF pilots and 20 technicians has already taken place at the Seville facility, while the final assembly line in Vadodara is expected to become operational in November next year.