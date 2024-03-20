VIRAL VIDEO | Bengaluru woman alleges man groped her and tried to flee

A woman in India's Bengaluru, the capital city of the southern Indian state of Karnataka, has shared a disturbing incident where she was allegedly groped by a man near her home. On social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the woman dropped a video capturing the aftermath of the alleged assault on her by a man. In the video, the man who allegedly assaulted the woman could be seen pleading for help and mercy.

If reports and the social media posts are to be believed, the incident occurred on Monday night (Mar 18) when a friend dropped the woman close to her house. As she was opening the gate, a man unexpectedly groped her from behind and fled the scene.

The woman immediately contacted her friend and urged him to stop the assailant before he got away.

Sharing this part of the incident, she took to X and recounted, "Last night in #NammaBengaluru a friend of mine dropped me near my house and as I was about to open the gate, this man came and groped me from behind and started running. I called my friend and asked him to stop him before he rode away."

In the footage that the woman posted on her social media platform, a man could be seen shielding his face from the camera and confessing to his act.

"In this video, the man is accepting what he had done. My friend was there to catch hold of him and had it not been the case, we never know what all could have happened and he would have not been caught. We called the Bangalore Police on site and he was taken to jail," she disclosed. The man, as per the video, was seen fully aware of his actions. Last night in #NammaBengaluru a friend of mine dropped me near my house and as I was about to open the gate, this man came and groped me from behind and started running. I called my friend and asked him to stop him before he rode away. *continued pic.twitter.com/Oj0kzU6gGv — Stuti (@stuutiiiiiiiiii) March 19, 2024 × However, despite the incident, the woman chose not to file a First Information Report (FIR), reportedly fearing long and cumbersome legal process.

"This man is unfortunately being left out again because I am not going to file an FIR. The laws in our Constitution are more focused on safeguarding such #animals and had I injured him significantly in self defence, I would be charged much more. What a shame, right?" she lamented on X.

"I am unable to file an FIR because of all the trouble that lies ahead of it. The number of court trials and everything involved would mentally harass me is what the people in my #neighbourhood suggested who had come on site to help me," she added.

Though she refrained from formal legal action, the woman said that she aimed to raise awareness about the gaps in the legal framework that can potentially allow perpetrators to evade accountability.