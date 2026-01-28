Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has died after his plane crashed during landing at Baramati airport. DGCA has confirmed that there are no survivors in the Baramati plane crash in which Pawar was on board. There were five people on board, including three passengers, one pilot, and one crew member. However, the identities of those injured are not yet known. Pawar was on a tour to Maharashtra’s Baramati and was set to hold four election rallies.

According to WION’s Principal Correspondent Disha Shah, the accident has been described as very serious in nature. The majority of the parts of the aircraft have burned after the crash. The charter plane was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati when it crash landed at 8:45 am. According to reports, police and other party workers have reached the site of the crash.

Further information about the exact cause of the crash and those injured will be released shortly. Video shows wreckage of Ajit Pawar’s plane that crash-landed in Baramati.

The three passengers aboard the plane have been identified as Pawar, Vidip Jadhav and Pinky Mali.