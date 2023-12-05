LIVE TV
Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi to be the new Vice Chief of Naval Staff

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Dec 05, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi is currently serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. Photograph:(Agencies)

Vice Admiral Tripathi will ascend to the crucial role in early January 2024

Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi as per reports has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy.

Citing people in the know, the Hindustan Times reported that Vice Admiral Tripathi will ascend to the crucial role in early January 2024.

Who is Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi?

Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi is currently serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

Previously, he served as the Chief of Personnel (COP) and Director General of Naval Operations (DGNO) at Naval Headquarters. 

His earlier appointments included Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy and Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF).

Vice Admiral Tripathi was commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1985. 

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff

Starting January 2023, Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi will take over the prestigious post of Vice Chief of the Naval Staff from Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, who has been serving in the position since April 1, 2023. 

As per the report, Vice Admiral Tripathi's extensive experience and leadership in the naval domain makes him a strategic choice for this intrinsic position.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff is a statutory position in the Indian Armed Forces. The Vice Chief is the deputy of the Chief of the Naval Staff and is usually the second highest-ranking officer of the Indian Navy.

Other notable appointments

According to the HT report, another noteworthy change involves Vice Admiral Srinivas Vennam, who has been appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command.

Vice Admiral Vennam is currently serving as the Inspector General Nuclear Safety.
 

