/Vaishno Devi pilgrimage to resume before Navaratras, almost three weeks after landslide tragedy

There is good news for the devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi, as the pilgrimage to the holy shrine on Trikuta Hills in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to resume before Navaratras. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Friday announced the resumption of the yatra after the essential maintenance of the track leading to the Holy Shrine. Devotees can now plan their pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi ahead of the Navratri 2025 celebrations starting Sunday, September 14, 2025. However, the final date of yatra resumption will be taken depending on favourable weather conditions.

After the completion of essential maintenance work on the trekking route, the Shrine Board shared the information in a post on its X handle, stating, “Jai Mata Di. Vaishno Devi Yatra to Resume from September 14 (Sunday), subject to favourable weather conditions. For details/bookings, please visit https://maavaishnodevi.org.”

The yatra had been suspended following a deadly landslide triggered by heavy rains on August 26. The incident, which took place roughly halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine, occurred near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, claimed 34 lives and left several others injured.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After the tragedy, the administration had suspended the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage and the route has been completely closed even as thousands of devotees were stranded at the Katra base camp.

Weather has improved; repair work on the route almost complete

The weather in the Jammu region has improved significantly and repair work on the route to the cave temple is almost complete.

The Shrine Board has made all necessary arrangements for the convenience of the pilgrims. For the latest updates and bookings related to the yatra, you can visit the official website http://maavaishnodevi.org.

The Shrine Board expressed gratitude to devotees for their patience and understanding during this period.

“The resumption of the yatra marks a reaffirmation of our collective faith and resilience. The Board remains committed to upholding the sanctity, safety, and dignity of this revered pilgrimage,” the statement added.

RFID-based tracking mandatory during pilgrimage

However, the pilgrims have been advised to carry valid identification, follow designated pathways, and cooperate with on-ground staff, while the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based tracking will be mandatory to ensure traceability during the pilgrimage.

The Vaishno Devi temple is one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in India and is dedicated to Mata Vaishno Devi, an incarnation of Goddess Durga. Every year, millions of devotees visit this sacred cave temple to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

“RFID-based tracking will remain mandatory for transparency and traceability. For live updates, booking services, and helpline support, devotees are encouraged to visit the Shrine Board’s official website: www.maavaishnodevi.org,” the SMVDB said.

WATCH: Sources: Sushila Karki Likely to Be Next Nepal PM | Youth Calls for Dissolution of Parliament