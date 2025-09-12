/'We need to be prepared for war': Europe rushes to buy Ukrainian tech after Russian drone incursion on Poland - Here's why

European countries are urgently seeking Ukrainian-made anti-drone systems after Russian kamikaze drones breached Polish airspace on 10 September, according to a report by the Kyiv Independent. A European military diplomat told the outlet that talks on investing in Ukrainian interceptor drones were already underway before the incident, but have since accelerated. “We need to be prepared for war, so it is high time to be learning from Ukraine,” the diplomat said.

Inquiries flood Ukrainian firms

Within hours of the attack, Ukrainian defence advisory firm Triada Trade Partners received a wave of inquiries from Poland, Germany, Denmark and the Baltic states. “Russia has shown that they are not scared to attack NATO countries directly. So NATO countries are now seeking a solution,” Bohdan Popov, head of the firm’s analytical department, told the outlet. He said the most sought-after systems were the new interceptor drones revealed three months ago by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Why is Europe turning to Ukraine?

Western countries have invested heavily in advanced missile systems designed to counter costly targets such as cruise or ballistic missiles. But these weapons are poorly suited for the low-cost drones Moscow is now deploying.

During the 10 September attack, which marked NATO’s first direct engagement with Russia’s forces since the invasion began a group of Polish F-16s, Dutch F-35s, Italian AWACS, NATO tankers and German Patriots was scrambled, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed.

Sidewinder missiles costing around $400,000 each were used to shoot down Russian Gerberas, dummy drones reportedly made of plywood and foam costing only about $10,000. By contrast, Ukraine’s interceptor drones, modified quadcopters carrying explosives, cost roughly $5,000 and are capable of high-speed, high-altitude manoeuvres.

Moscow says peace talks on ‘pause’

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said peace talks with Kyiv were on hold, despite US President Donald Trump’s push to broker a deal. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “Our negotiators have the opportunity to communicate through channels. But for now, it is probably more accurate to talk about a pause.”