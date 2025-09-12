/Mid-air scare: SpiceJet aircraft loses wheel during takeoff, lands safely in Mumbai

A SpiceJet Q400 lost an outer wheel during takeoff from Kandla but safely landed in Mumbai. Post incident, a full emergency was declared at the Mumbai airport
A SpiceJet Bombardier Q400 aircraft encountered a technical issue on Friday (September 12) when one of its outer wheels fell off during takeoff from Kandla Airport. The flight, which had 75 passengers onboard, was en route to Mumbai. Despite the wheel detachment occurring shortly after takeoff, the plane continued its flight and safely landed in Mumbai. Upon arrival, the aircraft taxied to the terminal without assistance, and all passengers exited the plane without any problems.
SpiceJet's spokesperson confirmed the incident in a statement, saying, “On September 12, a Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai lost an outer wheel during takeoff. The wheel was later found on the runway. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and taxied to the terminal under its own power. All 75 passengers disembarked normally.” Following the discovery, the Mumbai airport authorities declared a full emergency as a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, two individuals reportedly suffered minor injuries after United Airlines Flight 32, en route to Cebu in the Philippines, was forced to make an emergency landing in Osaka, Japan, on Friday (September 12), according to Kyodo News. The Boeing 737, which had departed from Narita Airport near Tokyo, landed at the Kansai International Airport shortly after 7 pm local time (10:00 GMT). The emergency landing was prompted by the activation of a cargo fire warning system while the plane was flying over the Pacific Ocean, as reported by public broadcaster NHK. There were a total of 142 passengers and crew members on board at the time.