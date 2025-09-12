/Charlie Kirk killing conspiracy theories flood internet: Epstein 'letter' diversion tactic? 'Strange how they didn't find the shooter'

A wild conspiracy theory is floating online following the killing of Charlie Kirk, a Trump ally. People on social media think that the timing of the incident is "too convenient" and are linking it to the infamous "birthday letter" allegedly sent by the president to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. A viral post online claims that Kirk's assassination was carried out by his "own friends to divert attention from #that letter." This letter is the one House Democrats made public on September 8. It was allegedly sent by President Trump as a birthday wish to the late sex trafficker. The letter has the outline of a woman's body and bears the words, “Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything.” It then carries words in an apparent conversation between the two. It ends with the words, “A pal is a wonderful thing, And may every day be another wonderful secret.” Also Read: No name or location: Authorities release new video of person of interest escaping Charlie Kirk shooting site

The viral post on the conspiracy theory reads, “Imma be a conspiracy theorist and say that he was gunned down by his own friends to divert the attention from #that letter." The post has gone viral, and several people are now backing the claim. Also Read: Charlie Kirk's killer had 'transgender, antifascist' words engraved in ammunition he used: Reports

Conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's assassination

“It honestly feels like every time something messy comes up with these people, something ‘bigger’ and way louder suddenly happens to distract everyone. Like clockwork,” a user wrote. Another added, "When you zoom out, the timing always feels a little too convenient. These ‘distractions’ always seem to arrive right when the heat is on." Others are wondering why the person who killed Kirk hasn't been found till now, claiming this is another clue that something is amiss. "How long did it take them to find the shooter who almost had the president?" a user asked on X, with another quipping, "Strange how they didn't find the shooter."

Other points being raised include the clean shot that killed Kirk on stage in Utah. “I wouldn’t be surprised… it was a very clean professional shot and they still haven’t caught the shooter,” a person wrote on X, hinting that only a professional shooter could have done that. Notably, reports suggest that the shot was made from 200 yards away. However, former Navy SEAL sniper, Brandon Webb, says "two hundred yards is a very easy shot" and snipers "routinely push past 1,000 yards."

Meanwhile, there were others who slammed these people for making such “absurd” claims. A user asked what would anyone gain from it now as the letter is already out.