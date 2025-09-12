Google Preferred
  /No name or location: Authorities release new video of person of interest escaping in Charlie Kirk shooting site

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 09:50 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 09:54 IST
Photograph: (AFP)

Officials have released a new video of the person of interest in the Charlie Kirk shooting.

A day after, Charlie Kirk’s death, the law enforcement authorities have released a new video and photos of a person of interest. The authorities have requested public assistance to identify and locate the person. Earlier, two people were detained and later released, as they did not have any link to the shooting at the Utah event, where Kirk was speaking before he was shot. Officials said they are still unable to find and name the individual who orchestrated the attack on the 31-year-old conservative activist.

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

