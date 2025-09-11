/‘He’s going to be wearing ALL BLACK...’: Dispatch audio reveals description of Charlie Kirk's assassin

After Charlie Kirk's assassination, a Utah dispatch audio has revealed the crucial moments of the incident on Wednesday (September 10). The call came in around 12:20 pm, about 20 minutes into Kirk's "American Comeback Tour" appearance at Utah Valley University, according to school officials. He had been invited to speak by the campus's chapter of TPUSA, Fox News reported.

In the audio, a dispatcher was heard saying a single individual had been shot, and it was "unknown" where the shooter went. "Be advised, UVU in Orem has had an active shooter at the Charlie Kirk event. We're getting several calls. I'm trying to get more information," the audio said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"They requesting help?" a man's voice replied.

"We're not sure yet," she said. "We're just trying to get units that way."



The dispatchers were heard discussing the appearance of the shooter. "He’s going to be wearing all black, black long gun, black tactical helmet, a black mask, possibly wearing a tactical vest and jeans," a female dispatcher said over the radio, according to recordings.

‘High-powered rifle found’

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) gave updates on the search for the shooter of Charlie Kirk on Thursday (September 11). FBI special agent in charge Robert Bohls, said, "we were able to track the movemeents of shooter."

He claimed the FBI located several individuals of interest, but they were not suspects. He said the FBI has “good visual” on the suspected individual and the organisation will catch the person.

"Our investigators have been working through the neighbourhood, worked through communities for leads. We have good footage. We are working with tech to identify the individual," he added.