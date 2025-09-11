Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 17:08 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 17:08 IST
'Some gun deaths are UNFORTUNATELY worth it': Did Charlie Kirk 'pay the price' for supporting gun violence? Netizens say this

Charlie Kirk (File) Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

Donald Trump's ally, Charlie Kirk, was shot dead on September 10 in Utah. People on the internet seemed to be openly celebrating Kirk’s killing, framing it as the consequence of the very values he championed.

The 31-year-old Charlie Kirk, who was the founder of the right-wing group Turning Point USA, was shot dead on Wednesday (September 10). He was a close ally of US President Donald Trump. He was killed during a speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. During the incident, Kirk was talking about gun violence. A video of the incident circulated on social media showed Kirk being shot in the neck. He was declared died by the he was brought to the hospital.

Soon after his death, his previous remark, which he made in 2023, surfaced online, where he argued that gun deaths were an unfortunate but acceptable “cost” of preserving Second Amendment rights.

'You reap what you sow'

People on the internet seemed to be openly celebrating Kirk’s killing, framing it as the consequence of the very values he championed.

One viral post by @lavishmack read: “Why is there any sympathy for someone upholding violence against us?!”

Others filled comment sections with remarks such as, “Didn’t he advocate for gun rights? Like this is his own doing.”

“He got what he deserved. He said it was worth it anyway," said one X user.

'I think it's worth it'

In his 2023 speech, Kirk said, “You will never live in a society when you have an armed citizenry and you won't have a single gun death. That is nonsense. It's drivel. But I am, I think it's worth it. I think it's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights. That is a prudent deal. It is rational. Nobody talks like this. They live in a complete alternate universe.”

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...

