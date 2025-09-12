US President Donald Trump suggested on Friday (September 12) that the shooter of his ally Charlie Kirk has been apprehended. The American president, while speaking on Fox News, said, “I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody." Trump said that someone “very close to him turned him in” and said that it would be announced later Friday.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that four people familiar with the matter said that a person was in custody and being questioned. Trump further said to Fox News, “Well, I hope — he’s going to be found guilty, I would imagine — and I hope he gets the death penalty,” Trump said. “What he did, Charlie Kirk, he was the finest person that, he didn’t deserve this. He worked so hard and so well, everybody liked him.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pressed if Kirk’s shooting was a “one-off,” isolated case, Trump said it “appears to be.” Trump further revealed he did not watch the circulated videos of Kirk being shot at.

“I didn’t want to watch, I heard about it,” Trump said. “I would have never made a good doctor, let me put it that way. I mean, I heard, I heard enough — I didn’t want to watch it, I didn’t want to I didn’t want to remember Charlie that way," the US president said.

FBI releases photos of suspect

The FBI released photos of the alleged shooter of Charlie Kirk. As per the previous description, the person was seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black cap, black glasses, and blue jeans. “We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” the FBI wrote on X.

The FBI has announced a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or people responsible for the fatal shooting yesterday of Charlie Kirk. The agency announced the reward amount shortly after sharing the picture of the shooter.

Trump declares Charlie Kirk a martyr