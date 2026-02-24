/Uttar Pradesh emerges as ‘land of opportunities’ on employment map, turning migration into youth progress

Over a period of time, a perception was prevalent about Uttar Pradesh that its youth were forced to migrate to big cities and even other states to seek employment. Some critics argued that the state budget lacked a clear roadmap for job creation and that the issue of educated unemployment was being overlooked. Concerns over urban and semi-urban youth were frequently highlighted in this context.

Self-reliant youth through self-employment

Uttar Pradesh’s 2026–27 Budget and the policy initiatives of recent years suggest that the youth are not only gaining employment opportunities within their own cities, villages, and nearby areas but are also becoming independent through self-employment. In the process, more job opportunities are being created for others. From a job-seeking state to a job-creating state, UP is changing the lives of the youth.

Some fall in unemployment rate, rise in income

To understand this impact, it is important to first look at the basic indicators. UP’s unemployment rate stands at 2.24%. This figure suggests that the work towards job creation is yielding better results.

Also, per capita income is estimated to reach approximately Rs 1.20 lakh in 2025–26, showing wider growth than previous years. This higher income is not limited to government employees but is the outcome of a broader expansion in economic activities across the state.

Employment through capital expenditure: Not direct, but broad-based impact

Opposition often argues that the Yogi government is not conducting large-scale recruitments and so lacks a clear employment roadmap. But they overlook the current conditions, according to which government jobs are limited in number.

A stable employment generation is now rooted in the expansion of the private sector, manufacturing, services, and construction activities. Higher capital expenditure opens up

Opportunities for development of roads, industrial parks, logistics networks, data centers, and urban infrastructure and lead to job creation across sectors like construction, supply chains, manufacturing, and services. Uttar Pradesh has adopted this very model to drive job creation.

Higher investment = Employment Generation

CM Yogi Adityanath signed MoUs worth nearly Rs 50 lakh crore during the Investors Summit and Global Investors Summit organised by the government. After this, around 10 lakh jobs are expected to be generated. This is an investment-led development.

Under the Defence Industrial Corridor project, with an investment of Rs 35,280 crore, an estimated 53,263 people will get direct employment. The presence of large industries in UP leads to the development of auxiliary industries and the service sector. Tourism among others sectors have been opened for employment.

Skills and Employment: Investing in the Potential of Youth

Employment is not just creating jobs but also a parameter for assessing the potential of the youth. Over the past five years, around 9.25 lakh youth have been trained due to the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, out of which 4.22 lakh youth have been employed in various well-known companies. This is due to the government’s push for a skill-based employment model.

The formation of the Uttar Pradesh Employment Mission has also been aimed at providing employment opportunities at both national and international levels. Government recruitments are ongoing, and in the state, the Yogi government is ensuring a pathway for providing employment opportunities to youth in the public sector as well. Since 2017, more than 2,19,000 positions have been filled in the police department. Under the Employment Mission, the process of 8,966 appointments in government secondary schools has been completed, and 34,074 teachers have been selected in aided non-government secondary schools.

These figures indicate that wherever there is a need, appointments have been made. Self-employment and Entrepreneurship: The most powerful model of employment towards self-reliance is one in which youth become entrepreneurs themselves. Under the Chief Minister's Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign, the goal has been set to establish 100,000 new micro-enterprises every year. The MSME sector is already providing employment to approximately 31.1 million people. In the textile industry, a target of creating 30,000 jobs by 2026-27 has been set.

Opportunities Expanding in Rural Areas

In rural areas as well, opportunities are increasing. Under MGNREGA, more than 20 crore person-days of employment were generated in the financial year 2025–26, benefiting around 4.711 million (47.11 lakh) families. This reflects the strengthening of the rural economy. When income opportunities grow in villages, the compulsion to migrate to cities declines. The initiative is now being further shaped through VB-GIRAM (as referenced) to provide new direction to the rural economy.

Future Technology and the New Economy

The government is not limiting itself to traditional sectors alone. Efforts are also being made in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). Through programs like AI Pragya, steps are being taken to build a workforce of AI-skilled youth in the state. Investments in data centres, digital infrastructure, and the IT sector aim to align Uttar Pradesh with the demands of the future economy. This approach is designed not only to address present needs but also to secure employment opportunities for the coming decade.

Changing Perception, Transforming State

The opposition needs to recognize that Uttar Pradesh is no longer a state waiting solely for government jobs. Investments are flowing in, industries are being established, youth are being trained and employed, self-employment is being encouraged, and the state is carving out a place in future technologies.