US: Three Indian students, all in their 20s, killed in road accident in western Massachusetts

Three Indian students died in a car crash in western Massachusetts when the automobile they were riding in collided with another vehicle.

Prem Kumar Reddy Goda, 27, Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, 22, and Pavani Gullapally, both 22, died at the site of the collision, according to a statement released on Thursday by the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

The two-car motor vehicle incident that killed the three students and hospitalised five additional individuals is being looked into by local and state authorities in Massachusetts.

A car travelling north and a car travelling south collided at around 5:30 in the morning. Manoj Reddy Donda, 23, Sridhar Reddy Chinthakunta, 22, Vijith Reddy Gummala, 23, and Hima Ishwarya Siddireddy, 22, were the other four passengers in the vehicle. They were taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment.

Six international college students studying at the University of New Haven and one at Sacred Heart University were identified by law enforcement as being in the car.

Armando Bautista-Cruz, 46, the driver and only occupant of the second car, was taken to Fairview Medical Center for treatment.

The State Police Detective Unit notified the decedents' family members and/or designated representatives, as well as the New York Consulate General of India.

The collision's circumstances are being looked into by the Sheffield Police Department and the State Police Detective Unit attached to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, and they are asking anyone with information to get in touch with the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)

