Hot mic captures Schumer telling Biden that Democrats in Georgia are 'going downhill'

With fewer than two weeks until the midterm elections, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was overheard on a hot mic on Thursday warning President Joe Biden that the Georgia Senate race was "going south."

"The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer said of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's highly charged reelection bid. "It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker."

While huddling with the president in Syracuse, New York, where the president was promoting his party's economic plan, Schumer and Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York were recorded giving the him their honest assessment. Warnock, who is still the pastor of the illustrious Ebenezer Baptist Church, has had trouble winning reelection to his position against Trump-backed candidate and former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker. The weighted polling average from FiveThirtyEight indicates that Walker is gaining ground while Warnock maintains a slim lead.

Additionally, the leader of the Senate Democrats was heard telling Biden that John Fetterman's weak debate performance "didn't harm us too badly." Mehmet Oz, a former TV physician, is Fetterman's opponent in the race to flip a seat. However, the election has become more competitive as Oz's campaign attacks Fetterman's health following his stroke in May. Fetterman was upfront during the discussion about how his ongoing recuperation would cause him to suffer, and that is exactly what happened.

Additionally, according to Schumer, the party is "gathering up momentum" in Nevada, where Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has been more and more exposed to the challenge of former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Even while they have boosted the expected number of Republican House seats well beyond the number required to flip that house, many still believe that the Senate majority is too close to call. The longest-ever equally divided Senate may continue through the incoming Congress in January.

When questioned about the remarks, a Schumer spokesperson stressed the party's optimism.

