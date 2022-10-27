Mahsa Amini death: US believes Russia advising Iran on how to suppress protest

The United States has claimed that Russia might be advising Iran on how to suppress protests sparked by the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Briefing the reporters on Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the White House was "concerned that Moscow may be advising Iran on best practices to manage protests, drawing on... extensive experience in suppressing".

Later, John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, also levelled a similar allegation but did not provide any evidence to base his accusation.

"They may be considering some sort of support to crack down on Iran's protesters," he said.

"We see signs that they may be considering the ability to train. Sadly, Russia has experience," he added.

White House Press Secretary Karine also reiterated an earlier claim that Iran is helping Russia in waging war against Ukraine, with the supply of its drones.

“The evidence that Iran is helping Russia rage its war against Ukraine is clear and it is public. And Iran and Russia are growing closer the more isolated they become. Our message to Iran is very, very clear – stop killing your people and stop sending weapons to Russia to help kill Ukrainians.”

The allegation of the Kremlin’s involvement in Iran protest comes on the same day the Biden administration imposed a slew of additional sanctions against Iranian officials involved in the ongoing crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran, including the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ intelligence organisation and the IRGC’s deputy commander for operations, reports CNN.

US State Department’s spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US would continue to support the protest that has swept across over 100 cities since the death of Amini, who was arrested by Iran's morality for violating the Islamic dress code.

"We will continue to look at the tools at our disposal and take action to support the people of Iran as they peacefully protest for their human rights in the face of brutal repression."

(With inputs from agencies)

