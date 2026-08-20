/US ambassador Sergio Gor visits union territory of Ladakh

New Delhi: United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor is in the Union Territory of Ladakh as part of his first official visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh since taking up his post in January 2026. Gor, who also serves as Special Envoy for South and Central Asia in the Trump administration, arrived in the region on 19 August.

On Wednesday, he held talks with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar before travelling to Ladakh. He arrived in Leh earlier today, accompanied by some US diplomats.

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No meeting with the Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama, who is currently in the Union Territory, is scheduled. “While the Ambassador was approached about a meeting with the Dalai Lama, he is actually not meeting with him,” one source said.

The Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism who has lived in exile in India since 1959, has long received expressions of support from successive US administrations for his advocacy of non-violence and dialogue. Washington continues to recognise Tibet as part of China.

Previous US ambassadors to India have met the Dalai Lama, and Gor himself has done so on earlier occasions. During US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India this year, Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong (president) of the Tibetan government-in-exile, was invited to attend American Independence Day celebrations in Delhi.

Gor’s current tour of the two Union Territories marks an early foray into India’s northernmost regions under his ambassadorship. Officials have not detailed the full programme of meetings in Ladakh.