/Sugar shock: Centre allows 10 lakh MT duty free imports as prices surge

The Centre has permitted duty-free imports of 10 lakh metric tonnes of raw sugar until October 31, 2026, as part of measures to strengthen domestic availability.

"Import is 'Free' subject to a Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) of 10 lakh MT (duty-free) up to 31.10.2026, subject to the conditions specified," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

The government has also given Advance Authorisations issued under Standard Input Output Norms SION E52 a one-time option to shift from the Advance Authorisation Scheme to the Tariff Rate Quota Scheme. The option will cover refined sugar already produced and to be produced from raw sugar imported under the Advance Authorisation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade will issue a public notice outlining the process for administering the TRQ and the one-time conversion. The conversion will cover sugar imported under the Advance Authorisation Scheme until August 20.

The decision follows a nearly 40% rise in sugar prices over two months amid tightening supplies. The increase has added pressure on consumers ahead of the peak festival season. India is the world's largest consumer of sugar.

Export curbs and stock limits

The government has also restricted sugar exports as part of its efforts to maintain domestic supplies. India banned exports of sugar with immediate effect until September 30 through a Ministry of Commerce and Industry notification issued in May.

The notification moved various sugar categories from the "restricted" list to the "prohibited" category.

The latest import relaxation comes alongside other steps to stabilise the domestic sugar market. The government has also imposed stockholding limits on sugar dealers from August 1 to November 30 to prevent hoarding and speculative trading and maintain supplies at reasonable prices.