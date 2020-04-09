UP's Aligarh reports first case of coronavirus as 22-year-old man tests positive

Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported the first COVID-19 case.

The Aligarh administration said the 22-year-old man who tested positive for the virus had no connection to the Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

The resident is from Firozabad and had come to Aligarh on March 12 to attend the Jamaat event in the city, the local administration said.

"The man and nine others were placed under home quarantine on March 30th. The others have tested negative but the man tested positive," Aligarh district magistrate CB Singh said.

Meanwhile, three more deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Pune today. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the district has now risen to 24 out of which six deaths have been reported today, the district health officer said.

(With ANI inputs)