Wearing masks mandatory in urban areas: Rajasthan government

The Rajasthan government said it has made face masks for people mandatory in the urban areas as the coronavirus pandemic grips the state.

In Maharashtra which has been hit the hardest due to the virus, the Mumbai administration has converted the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli into a "quarantine facility".

The Maharashtra government said three new cases of coronavirus has been detected in the Dharavi slum area which is reportedly Asia's biggest slum area. A 70-year-old woman from the area had died due to COVID-19 earlier. The state administration said the total number of positive cases have risen to 17 which includes three people who have died due to the virus.

The state government said that fourteen out of total 25 coronavirus patients in Sangli have now recovered completely and have been discharged with eleven patients stable and recovering.

In Madhya Pradesh, the number of coronavirus cases reached 397 which including 24 deaths. Indore has reported the maximum number of cases with 221, followed by Indore which has registered 98 cases.

Meanwhile, chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the state government has begun integrating allopathy and Ayurveda to treat coronavirus patients.



(ANI inputs)