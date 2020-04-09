16,000 foreigners leave India amid coronavirus crisis

Since March 25, 16,000 foreigners have left India in various evacuation flights due to the global COVID-19 crisis.

A number of foreign missions have been working overtime to evacuate its citizens as India had put in place travel restrictions and has banned international flights to contain the coronavirus crisis.

Ministry of external affairs has played a key role in smooth evacuation despite the lockdown, many missions have told WION

Several countries have evacuated their citizens which include Germany, France, Spain, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Singapore, US, Israel and Canada.

French sources told have told WION that they helped more than 2,000 French and some Europeans who were stranded.

Germany repatriated over 3,200 tourists/travellers in 12 evacuation flights. Over 3,000 Malaysian reached back home in 18 special flights from India.

On Thursday, 240 stranded Afghans reach Kabul from Delhi in a special plane.

1,300 American citizens have been repatriated from India. Seven thousand US citizens have registered with the US embassy and consulate for evacuation. Till now, US has brought back more than 45,000 Americans.