70-year-old woman passes away due to coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi slum

Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said 24 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kashmir with the total in the state climbing to 184.

"Thirty-two patients are from Jammu and 152 patients are from Kashmir," Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary said,

A 70-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus from Dharavi in Mumbai passed away on Thursday.

Meanwhile, police officials said four areas in Dehradun, two areas in Haridwar and one in Nainital have been sealed in Uttarakhand after COVID-19 cases were found.

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera today inaugurated a "disinfectant bus" in Trivandrum amid coronavirus crisis.

"This vehicle will be useful for police personnel, doctors, nurses and attendees of patients. We will launch this in other districts also," the Kerala DGP said.

As authorities continued their clampdown on the virus, the Delhi chief minister's office said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of government and private hospitals, via video-conferencing today to discuss the strategy to combat the virus.

(ANI inputs)



