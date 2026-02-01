/What is Bharat Vistar? Indian FM Sitharaman proposes multilingual AI tool for agriculture sector

In a significant push, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced ‘Bharat Vistar’, an AI intgrated system to access agriculture resources during the Union Budget 2026-27 presentation in the Lok Sabha on Sunday (Feb 1). The multilingual tool will integrate the Agristack portal and the ICAR package on agricultural practices with AI systems. The launch will help in enhancing productivity, enabling farmers to make better decisions, and reducing risk.

“I propose to launch Bharat Vista, a multilingual AI tool that shall integrate the Agristack portal and ICAR package on agricultural practices with AI systems. This will enhance productivity, enable better decisions for farmers, and reduce risk by providing customised advisory support,” Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also announced a scheme focusing on major coconut-growing states and measures like replacing non-productive trees with new, high-yielding saplings.

“To further enhance competitiveness in coconut production, I propose a coconut promotion scheme to increase production and enhance productivity through various interventions, including replacing non-productive trees with new saplings or plants of varieties in major coconut-growing states,” she said.

The finance minister also announced programs dedicated to Indian cashew and cocoa aimed at making India self-reliant in their production and processing.

“A dedicated program is proposed for Indian cashew and cocoa to make India self-reliant in raw cashew and coconut production and processing, enhance export competitiveness and transform Indian cashew and Indian cocoa into premium global brands by 2030,” she said.

Sitharaman also said, “Sandalwood is closely linked to India’s social and cultural heritage. Our government will partner with state governments to promote focused cultivation and post-harvest processing to restore the glory of the Indian sandalwood ecosystem.”