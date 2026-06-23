/Unauthorised construction, only exit gate, no fire safety infrastructure: FIR lists major reasons behind Lucknow fire that killed 15 people

The commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area, where a devastating fire killed 15 people and injured nine others on Monday (June 22), had a long history of alleged safety and regulatory violations, according to official records and a police FIR accessed by WION. What initially appeared to be an accidental blaze is now under intense scrutiny as investigators examine how the structure continued to operate despite repeated concerns over its legality and safety standards.

According to records of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), the three-storey building on Usha Mehta Marg was originally approved for residential use under a self-certification building plan scheme in 2014. However, the premises were being used as a commercial hub, housing multiple establishments including a coaching centre, pet shop, veterinary clinic, gaming zone, animation centre and an IT office.

Also read: What caused Lucknow coaching centre fire that claimed at least 15 lives

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LDA records show that authorities detected unauthorised construction on the property and initiated proceedings against the owners. The agency subsequently issued a demolition order in May 2016. However, the order was revoked in July 2016, allowing the structure to continue functioning despite the alleged violations.

In the aftermath of the June 22 fire, the LDA has once again served a demolition notice and launched an inquiry into officials whose alleged inaction may have allowed the building to remain operational, despite documented concerns over its status.

Investigators have also highlighted serious shortcomings in the building's emergency preparedness. According to the FIR filed by the police, the structure had only one entry and exit point and lacked an emergency staircase, secondary exit or any alternative evacuation route.

The absence of escape options proved critical as thick smoke rapidly engulfed the building. Several occupants were trapped inside, while others reportedly jumped from the structure in an attempt to save themselves. Hindustan Times earlier reported that rescue teams were forced to break through walls and enter from neighbouring properties to reach those trapped inside.

Police have further alleged that the owners and operators failed to install even basic fire safety infrastructure despite running multiple commercial establishments from the premises. The FIR states that there were no adequate arrangements to deal with emergencies, no proper evacuation systems and no measures in place to limit the spread of fire or protect occupants during an incident.