Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested two terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organisation in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

In a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army's 62 Rashtriya Rifles regiment in the Sunnergund area recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

The arrested terrorists are residents of Shopian town in Kashmir.

''Budgam Police, along with 62 RR, arrested two active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba from Sunnergund area of Budgam. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Ganai S/o Shahzad Ahmad Ganai R/o Ramnagri Shopian and Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh S/o Mohammed Ashraf Sheikh R/o Sedow Shopian, '' said Jammu and Kashmir Police in a statement.

Security forces also recovered one Chinese pistol, 2 pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds 12 and 32 AK-47 rounds.

The arrest comes two days after terrorists shot dead a 29-year-old police officer, Ishfaq Ahmad, and wounded his 21-year-old brother Umar Jan in another targeted attack on security personnel.

The police officer succumbed to his injuries on Monday, while his brother is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Last week on Wednesday, a CRPF trooper and a civilian were wounded in a grenade explosion in Srinagar’s area on Wednesday evening, hours after police arrested four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and seized hand grenades from them.