/Two Jaish terrorists arrested in Mumbai for plotting terror attack in Delhi using toy car

In a joint operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two radicalised men from Mumbai for allegedly plotting a terror attack in the national capital and said they had links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Islamic State. The two were allegedly planning a toy car bomb attack in Delhi.

The accused, identified as Mossab Ahdam alias Kalam Kalyan and Mohammad Hamad Kollara, both Mumbai residents, have been brought to Delhi for further interrogation.

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Investigators said both men were highly radicalised and had links with multiple terror organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Islamic State. Police sources said the two suspects were also associated with online extremist networks “Mission Khilafat” and “Soldiers of Prophet”.

Officials said they had been “brainwashed” through online handlers and were in contact with one Abu Hufezah, believed to be linked to JeM and involved in online recruitment activities.

The preliminary probe suggests that the accused were learning how to assemble improvised explosive devices and planning to carry out an attack in Delhi using a bomb concealed inside a toy car.

Sources said that four to five minors in Mumbai are suspected to have been influenced by ISIS propaganda and have come under the radar of the Special Cell.

Man detained in Kushinagar for suspected ISIS links

Meanwhile, in another joint operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) detained a man in Kushinagar for suspected ISIS links. The accused, identified as Rizwan Ahmed, was picked up from the Chhawani area of Padrauna town and later taken to Delhi on transit remand for further interrogation. Rizwan came under the scanner during an ongoing probe by the Delhi Police Special Cell. A 10-member team, assisted by local police and ATS personnel, reached Padrauna on Saturday evening and carried out the operation.

Investigators suspect that Rizwan was running a recruitment and radicalisation network for ISIS in the region.

Police sources added that he was arrested in 2015 in a similar case and remained in jail between 2017 and 2023 in connection with a blast-related matter.

The security agencies are identifying his local contacts, digital communication channels, and possible associates.