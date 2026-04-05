/'If conscience of United Nations were alive…': Iran slams global inaction over Trump’s civilian infra threats

Following Trump's threat to destroy civilian infrastructure in Iran if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, Iran on Sunday (April 5) appealed to the United Nations, warning that if the "conscience of the UN were alive," the global body "would not remain silent in the face of the overt and shameless threat by the war-mongering President of the United States to target civilian infrastructure."

Tehran further claimed that Trump seeks to "drag the region into endless war," and characterised the threat as "direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians and clear evidence of intent to commit war crimes."

In a strongly-worded statement, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations called on the international community and all member states to "prevent such atrocious acts of war crimes," describing it as a "legal obligation" to act without delay.

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"Tomorrow is too late," the mission warned.

The statements from Tehran came in direct response to Trump's vow to unleash devastating strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, in which he declared that Tuesday would be "power plant day and bridge day all wrapped in one," warning there would be "nothing like it."

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "Open the strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in hell, just watch! Praise be to Allah."

The post drew widespread condemnation for its use of profanity and invocation of Allah, widely seen as a highly uncharacteristic and unpresidential departure from the decorum traditionally expected of an American head of state and Commander-in-Chief.

However, in a brief interview shortly after, Trump struck a notably different tone, saying he believes there is a "good chance" of reaching a deal with Iran on Monday, ahead of his deadline for Tehran to reopen the strait.

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