/'Good chance of Iran deal Monday': Trump threatens to 'blow everything up' if talks fail

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (April 6) that he believes there is a "good chance" of reaching a deal with Iran on Monday, ahead of his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face unprecedented strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure.

"I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," Trump told a Fox News journalist.

He renewed his warning, saying, "If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil."

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Trump also said he had granted amnesty to Iranian negotiators to ensure talks could continue, though Tehran offered no immediate response. He said previously that Washington was in contact with Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.

In an unusual disclosure, the US president revealed that America had sent weapons to Iranian protesters earlier this year through Kurdish intermediaries, though he claimed the Kurds had kept them. Trump was referring to the nationwide protests that erupted in January 2026, sparked by economic woes and record-high inflation. The unrest began with a historic strike at the Tehran Grand Bazaar and rapidly evolved into a sweeping anti-government movement that spread across more than 400 cities.

Earlier in the day, Trump had vowed to unleash devastating strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, declaring that Tuesday would be "power plant day and bridge day all wrapped in one," and warning there would be "nothing like it."

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "Open the Fukin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in hell, just watch! Praise be to Allah."

The post drew widespread condemnation for its use of profanity and invocation of Allah, widely seen as a highly uncharacteristic and unpresidential departure from the decorum traditionally expected of an American head of state and Commander-in-Chief.

The remarks come as Trump faces mounting domestic and international pressure over surging crude oil prices, which have hovered above $100 per barrel since the start of the West Asia war, driven largely by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

Iran has effectively halted all shipping through the strait since the outbreak of the war on February 28, which was triggered by a US-Israeli bombing campaign against the Islamic Republic targeting top leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officials.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)