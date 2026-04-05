/Who is Mahaveer Singhvi? India’s new Consul General in Toronto amid reset in Canada ties

Indian Foreign Service officer and senior diplomat Mahaveer Singhvi has taken charge as India’s new Consul General in Toronto, at a time when New Delhi and Ottawa are attempting to rebuild ties following tensions triggered by the 2023 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The downturn between the two democratic nations resulted in a decline of cooperation in trade, investment and critical minerals.



Singhvi’s appointment was confirmed by the Consulate General of India in Toronto in a social media post, where it was described as a significant move in order to deepen India-Canada relations, particularly in areas such as trade, technology, education and innovation. The consulate stated that Mahaveer Singhvi focuses on working closely with Canadian stakeholders and the Indian diaspora to intensify mutual trust, expand partnerships and establish a visionary relationship based on shared values ​​and opportunities.

Who is Mahaveer Singhvi?

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A 1999-batch Indian Foreign Service officer (IFS), Mahaveer Singhvi, earlier served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. With nearly 25 years of experience, he has handled key portfolios, including counter-terrorism and emerging technologies.



Singhvi has managed several high-profile strategic and technical portfolios, that include Additional Secretary at the MEA headquarters in New Delhi. He headed the New, Emerging and Strategic Technologies (NEST) division and the Counter-Terrorism division, focusing on areas like AI, quantum computing, and secure digital infrastructure.



When talking about Singhvi's educational background, his qualifications include LL.B., ACA, ACS, ICWA, MBA, MBF, and M.St. (Oxford) as well as B.Com (Hons). He completed the Foreign Service Programme at the University of Oxford as a British Chevening Fellow, graduating with a rare "Overall Distinction". He also earned a University Gold Medal during his graduation and the Rajasthan Board Gold Medal for topping the Class 12 board examinations. He was also honoured twice by the Governor of Rajasthan for his outstanding academic performance.