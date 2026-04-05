US President Donald Trump on Sunday (April 5) escalated his rhetoric, vowing to unleash unprecedented attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure, declaring that Tuesday would be "power plant day and bridge day all wrapped in one" in Iran, and warning that there would be "nothing like it."

"Open the Fuckin’ strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in hell — just watch! Praise be to Allah," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

In his strongly-worded message to Iran, Trump used foul language and invoked the name of Allah, a highly uncharacteristic and unpresidential departure from the decorum traditionally expected of an American head of state and Commander-in-Chief.

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The outburst came as Trump continues to pile pressure on Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically vital waterway through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply flows, and which has emerged as a major flashpoint in the escalating standoff between Washington and Tehran in recent weeks.

On Saturday, following a strike near an Iranian nuclear facility and the reported downing of a US aircraft, Trump took to Truth Social to renew his ultimatum. Referencing a previously issued 10-day window for negotiations, he warned that the final deadline was fast approaching.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out, 48 hours before all hell rains down on them. Glory be to God!, President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.

Iran has effectively halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the war on February 28, triggered by a US-Israel bombing campaign against the Islamic Republic aimed at targeting top leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and other senior IRGC officials.



However, since late March, Iran has transitioned from a total blockade to a selective “Friendly Nation” transit policy. While the Strait remains strictly closed to US- and Israeli-linked vessels, Tehran has established a controlled corridor for countries it deems non-hostile.

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