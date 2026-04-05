United States successfully rescued its pilot from downed F-15E plane in Iran. United States President Donald Trump on Sunday (April 5) congratulated its military on the rescue of "seriously wounded", American service member. Acknowledging the efforts Trump took to truth Social to write, "We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran."

Trump acknowledges Israeli help

There were reports that the rescue also involved Israeli help to which Trump speaking to Channel 12, an Israeli free-to-air television channel said, "Israel helped us a little, most of the operation was American, but there was also Israeli assistance."

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"The Israelis are very brave, working with us well. We work like big brother and little brother," he further said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also reciprocated by congratulating Trump on the successful rescue of the pilot.

“All Israelis rejoice in the incredible rescue of a brave American pilot by America’s dauntless warriors,” said Netanyahu.

'Will blow everything up', Trump's stern warning to Iran

Meanwhile, the United States President threatened unprecedented strike on Iranian energy infrastructure if Tehran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," Trump told a Fox News journalist.

He renewed his warning, saying, "If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil."

Trump also said he had granted amnesty to Iranian negotiators to ensure talks could continue, though Tehran offered no immediate response. He said previously that Washington was in contact with Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.