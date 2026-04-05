/'They don't have any role': Iran Supreme Leader’s representative in India dismisses Pakistan mediation claims, calls it a bid to influence oil prices

After multiple reports indicated that Pakistan's mediation efforts in the West Asia war had reached a dead end, the Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, dismissed Islamabad's claims on Sunday (April 5), stating that reports of Pakistan facilitating talks between Iran and the United States to end the war were "not true."

In an interview with news agency ANI, Ilahi said the claims were aimed at influencing global oil prices rather than reflecting genuine diplomatic efforts.

"They don't have any role in this one. This conversation between Iran and America through Pakistan wasn't true because they just wanted to stop the price of oil by just talking. Even when they are not serious about talking, they are not serious about negotiation, and they are not serious about conversation. They only wanted to use some countries; they said that we want to have a conversation, we want to have a dialogue, we want to have a talk, but it's not true," he said, as quoted by ANI.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When asked whether India could play a role in peace efforts, Ilahi stated that all countries, including India, could contribute positively to ending the conflict.

"Of course. All countries could have a very good role to stop this war and to resolve this conflict and crisis," he noted.

However, on Saturday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that Tehran had never refused mediation talks in Islamabad, and described media reports claiming Pakistan's efforts had reached a dead end as a "misrepresentation" by US media.

"Iran's position is being misrepresented by US media," Araghchi posted on X.

Araghchi also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its efforts, but emphasised that Iran seeks a "conclusive and lasting end" to the war with the United States and Israel.

Ilahi further underlined that the responsibility to end the conflict lies squarely with the United States and Israel, which initiated hostilities on February 28. He condemned both nations for targeting civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and residential areas.

"This is based on those countries that initiated this war. Because there are some countries that initiated this war against Iran, and they started attacking Iran, they started attacking hospitals, schools, as well as some bases of human resources and mines; they started attacking and damaging a lot of civilian houses, and they killed a lot of civilians. So they can stop it, and then the war will end," he stated.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)