/IPL 2026: MS Dhoni to return to on field action? Here's what CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said

MS Dhoni may not be part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp for the early part of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, but he is due for a return sooner rather than later. And answering the question was CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who, as his side took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026 on Sunday (April 5). While no timeline has been set for MS Dhoni’s return, he is likely to return to on-field action soon.

Dhoni to return soon?

After winning the toss and opting to bowl on a fresh surface, Gaikwad said, "He's getting back on track slowly. We all hope he returns soon. He's eager to play, but it takes time."

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It was announced before the start of the season that Dhoni would not be playing in the early weeks of IPL 2026 due to a strain. This meant new signing Sanju Samson is keeping wickets for the franchise while Dhoni is recovering from the issue. In case Dhoni features at some point, he will become just the third batter to feature in every season of the IPL.

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