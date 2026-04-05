/Who is Ashok Sharma? GT pacer who clocked 154.2 kmph vs RR in Ahmedabad

In the 2026 Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans pacer Ashok Sharma grabbed attention in their clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, as the 23-year-old bowled the fastest ball of the season, a 154.2 kmph yorker to Dhruv Jurel, highlighting his raw pace. Throughout his spell, Sharma consistently operated above 145 kmph and even breached the 150 kmph mark twice in a single over, surpassing Anrich Nortje’s earlier benchmark of 150.9 kmph. He finished his spell with figures of 1/37, with Shimron Hetmyer as his lone wicket.

Despite it being only his second IPL appearance, Sharma has already made a strong impression. On debut, he had touched 149.7 kmph and earned praise from Gujarat captain Shubman Gill, who sees him as a key asset.

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Who is Ashok Sharma?

Ashok Sharma comes from the village of Rampura near Jaipur and his journey to cricket is linked to an emotional family story. He grew up in a modest farming family, where money was limited and his father, Nathulal, could only support one son’s cricket dreams. In a selfless decision, Ashok’s older brother, Akshay Sharma, gave up his own cricket ambitions to let Ashok follow his passion.

Akshay stepped away from the sport and focused on farming and his studies, convincing their parents to fully back Ashok’s cricket career, according to media reports.

The journey for the 23-year-old was not easy and after struggling for opportunities at the Under-23 level, Sharma even considered quitting the sport. However, his breakthrough finally came in domestic cricket during the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he emerged as a standout performer, taking 22 wickets in 10 matches.

Sharma made his IPL debut against Punjab Kings on Mar 31 and immediately lived up to expectations, clocking 149.7 kmph with his very first delivery. He soon picked up his maiden IPL wicket, dismissing Marco Jansen with a back-of-the-hand slower ball and finished the match with figures of 1/31.