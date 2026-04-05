/IPL 2026 updated points table: RR claim top spot after thriller vs GT; DC move to second with win over MI

Some major shifts took place in the Indian Premier League 2026 standings after Saturday’s double-header, with Rajasthan Royals climbing to the top and Delhi Capitals moving into second place following their respective victories. In the first match, Delhi Capitals secured a comfortable six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Batting first, Mumbai posted 162/10 in their 20 overs, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav leading from the front with a steady 51 off 36 balls; Rohit Sharma (35) and Naman Dhir (28) also made useful contributions. For Delhi, Mukesh Kumar claimed two wickets, while Lungi Ngidi, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam and T Natarajan picked up one each.

The chase didn’t begin well for Delhi, as KL Rahul was dismissed for just one by Deepak Chahar in the first over. However, Sameer Rizvi turned the game around with an impressive 90 off 51 deliveries and was well supported by Pathum Nissanka, who scored 44 off 30 balls, helping Delhi reach the target in 18.1 overs.

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In the second fixture, Rajasthan Royals edged past Gujarat Titans by six runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After choosing to bat, Rajasthan posted a strong total of 210/10, with Dhruv Jurel leading the charge with 75 off 42 balls, while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed a half-century.

In chasing, Gujarat openers started aggressively, as Sai Sudharsan and Kumar Kushagra put on 78 runs for the opening stand. Riyan Parag broke the partnership by dismissing Kushagra for 18 and Ravi Bishnoi removed Sudharsan for 73 soon after. Bishnoi then dismantled the middle order, finishing with a four-wicket haul.

A late 43-run stand between Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada kept Gujarat in the hunt until the final over, but Tushar Deshpande held his nerve, successfully defending 11 runs to seal Rajasthan’s second straight win.

IPL 2026 points table after DC vs MI and GT vs RR matches